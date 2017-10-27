Video: Enzo Amore Addresses Recent Rumors: "I Don't Talk To Nobody"

Following a plethora of rumors and rampant online speculation, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore ran towards the fire, as opposed to running away from it, when confronted about the subject by TMZ cameras in Los Angeles recently.

In a new interview with TMZ Sports, Amore, with his WWE Cruiserweight Championship belt in hand, brushed off the fact that he is being alienated by his fellow WWE Superstars in the locker room.

"Bro, I got my own locker room," said Amore. "Literally. That is a fact."

Amore continued, "I don't talk to nobody. You know why? 'Cause if you ain't talkin' money, what the hell you talkin' 'bout?!"

Check out the complete Enzo Amore interview at TMZ.com.




