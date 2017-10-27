Impact Wrestling Viewership Takes A Hit This Week (10/26)

Sponsored Links



The Thursday, October 26th episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV finished with 231,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

By comparison, last week's show drew 267,000 viewers, marking a decrease of 36,000 viewers for this week's episode.

Impact Wrestling faced tough sports competition this week, as the show went head-to-head with an NFL and NBA game, as well as the MLB's World Series.