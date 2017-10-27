Impact Wrestling Viewership Takes A Hit This Week (10/26)

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 27, 2017 - 4:19pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

The Thursday, October 26th episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV finished with 231,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

By comparison, last week's show drew 267,000 viewers, marking a decrease of 36,000 viewers for this week's episode.

Impact Wrestling faced tough sports competition this week, as the show went head-to-head with an NFL and NBA game, as well as the MLB's World Series.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.