The Lawcast Ep. 25 - WCW Halloween Havoc 92 Is SPIN THE WHEEL MAKE THE DEAL

Happy Halloween to all of you lawbreakers and love makers out there, and welcome to another episode of the Lawcast! This week we head South again for another spooky spectacular, as WCW invents the Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal and pits Jake the Snake Roberts against Sting in a dream match! What could possibly go wrong?

But oh, we have so much more for you, like Rick Rude vs. Masahiro Chono in a match that looks like a treat but it very much a trick, the lamest babyface team ever assembled, and a title match that the booker had to come on the show to talk his way out of.

All this and more, this week on the show!