Bound For Glory 2017: New Matches Added To Next Week's Pay-Per-View

Impact Wrestling announced new matches for their upcoming "Bound For Glory 2017" pay-per-view event scheduled for next week in Ottawa, Canada.

On their official YouTube channel, Impact Wrestling released three new videos, confirming three new matches for their return to the pay-per-view arena.

Featured below is the latest official lineup for the Bound For Glory 2017 pay-per-view:

BOUND FOR GLORY 2017

Impact Global Championship
* Eli Drake (c) vs. Johnny Impact

Impact Knockouts Championship
* Sienna (c) vs. Allie vs. Gail Kim

Impact Tag-Team Championship
(5150 Street Fight)
* oVe (c) vs. The LAX

Impact X-Division Championship
* Trevor Lee (c) vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Matt Sydal vs. Petey Williams vs. Sonjay Dutt vs. Garza Jr.

Six-Sides Of Steel Match
* Bobby Lashley & King Mo vs. Moose & Stephan Bonnar

Monsters Ball Match
* Abyss vs. Grado

Red Wedding
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Rosemary

Team Impact vs. Team AAA
* Ethan Carter III, Eddie Edwards & James Storm vs. El Hijo del Fantasma, Pagano & Texano




