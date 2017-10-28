WWE Announces Title Match, Kurt Angle Appearance For Next Month's U.K. Tour

Sponsored Links



WWE made some announcements via social media on Saturday regarding their tour of the United Kingdom next month.

It was announced via the company's official WWE U.K. Twitter account that the RAW World Tag-Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will be putting their titles on the line at the shows in Glasgow, Brighton, London, Minehead and Cardiff.

Additionally, WWE announced that WWE Hall Of Famer and current RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will be appearing on the RAW television taping in Manchester on November 6th, as well as the non-televised live event stop in Birmingham on November 7th.

