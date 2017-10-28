Tommy Dreamer Celebrates His 28th Year In The Pro Wrestling Business

Today marks the 28th anniversary of a wrestling legend.

ECW Original and former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer, who now heads up the House Of Hardcore promotion, celebrates his 28th anniversary of the day he started his journey in the pro wrestling business today.

Dreamer took to social media earlier today to acknowledge the special date.

"28 [years] ago today a 18 [year] old kid from Yonkers [New York] started his journey," wrote Dreamer as a caption to a photo of himself as a young aspiring pro wrestler on his official Instagram page. "Thank you wrestling I live you #sweetmullet #followyourdreams."

Check out Tommy Dreamer's Instagram post below.




