Jim Ross On Gay & Transgender Stars In WWE, Asuka/RAW, Omega vs. Okada

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently updated the Q&A section of his official website, JRsBarBQ.com, fielding questions from fans on a wide-variety of wrestling-related topics. Below are some of the highlights.

On an openly gay wrestler in today's business: "I'd suggest that an openly gay wrestler would have a much easier time in today's wrestling than they did years ago when being gay was looked upon negatively."

On Survivor Series and if WWE could find a better way to utilize the PPV concept instead of an inter-brand rivalry between RAW and SmackDown Live: "I don't have any issues with the current structure and I can't judge it until I see it in play. I have high hopes for Survivor Series on November 19 in Houston."

On WWE possibly hiring a transgender wrestler: "I can't [say] that being transgender would preclude WWE from hiring said individual if the person was talented and cojuld become a viable member of the WWE team."

On the Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling bookers / promoters: "No right or wrong answers. These types of lists are build for debate and discussion. Eddie Graham, VKM, Watts, and many others would be in the discussion."

On getting around WWE's doctors clearance to wrestle: "If WWE doctors do not clear an athlete to wrestle then it doesn't matter what other doctor's may say....the team doctor has the final say."

On if he feels WWE's massive push for Asuka is insulting to other women on RAW: "Nope, not at all. She's a star and will make the other women be perceived better too."

On where the trilogy of Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada matches stand in his eyes: "Comparable to Flair vs Steamboat in 1989 but I'm not qualified nor is any one else to accurately rank where either of those rivalries 'rank' in history. It's too subjective IMO."

Check out more Q&A updates from Jim Ross at his official website, JRsBarBQ.com. Also, you can follow J.R. on Twitter for continuous updates from the WWE Hall Of Famer @JRsBBQ.