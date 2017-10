Sponsored Links



Add Reno Scum to the list of talents that have recently parted ways with Impact Wrestling.

The Impact Wrestling tag-team, which consists of Adam Thornstowe and Luster The Legend, took to social media on Friday to announce their departure from the promotion.

Check out Thornstowe and Luster's comments about their Impact Wrestling departure, via their official Twitter pages, below.

Parted ways with @IMPACTWRESTLING Thankful for the opportunity and support they gave me through injury. Let’s do it again down the road. Oi! — Reno Scum Thornstowe (@Thornstowe_Scum) October 27, 2017