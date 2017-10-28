WWE Selling New Undertaker Merchandise, WWE Stars Smash Pumpkins, J.R.

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 28, 2017 - 6:46pm
- In the spirit of the upcoming Halloween holiday in the United States, WWE uploaded the above video to their YouTube channel showing various WWE Superstars smashing pumpkins in slow motion.

- Jim Ross is scheduled to make a book signing appearance at the Barnes & Noble store at 2900 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 9th at 7pm CST. The WWE Hall Of Famer will be signing copies of his new book, Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling.

- After making a rare public appearance in New York for the premiere of the new ESPN 30 For 30: Nature Boy documentary special on Wednesday, The Undertaker is back in the news this weekend. The WWE Shop stand at the MCM Comic Con event, the biggest pop culture event in the U.K. and Ireland), has been selling an exclusive Undertaker t-shirt. Check out the new "Dead Man" merchandise below.




