Seth Rollins Calls Sasha Banks "One Of The Best Wrestlers Of All-Time"

One-half of the reigning RAW World Tag-Team Champions, Seth Rollins, recently offered high praise for Sasha Banks during a live Q&A with fans on social media.

During a Twitter Q&A hosted this week, Rollins was asked about his relationship with "The Boss," leading him to offer a big compliment regarding the talents of Banks.

"My relationship with Sasha Banks is that she's a good friend," Rollins said. "Hell of an athlete, and one of the best women's wrestlers of all-time."

Rollins would then go on to elaborate, pointing out that she is actually one of the best wrestlers, regardless of gender, of all-time.

"Best wrestlers of all-time, really," added Rollins. "Don't even have to put 'woman' in front of it."

Check out a clip from Seth Rollins' Twitter Q&A below.




