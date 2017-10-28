Randy Orton Takes A Shot At Kevin Owens, Shelton Benjamin/Christian, More

Sponsored Links



- With the WWE Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view right around the corner, WWE continues to offer complete matches from past Survivor Series pay-per-views for free on their official YouTube channel. Featured above is the complete WWE Intercontinental Championship match between Shelton Benjamin and Christian from the WWE Survivor Series 2004 pay-per-view.

- Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Big Cass and Alexa Bliss will be appearing at the 14th annual RINGSIDE FEST event this Sunday at Carolines on Broadway in Times Square, New York. Bliss and Cass are scheduled to appear from 9am-12pm, while Balor and Strowman will be appearing from 1pm-4pm. For more information, visit RingsideFest.com.

- Randy Orton posted a photo of himself enjoying a McDonalds breakfast this week on social media. "The Viper" used the picture as an opportunity to take a shot at fellow WWE Superstar Kevin Owens. Orton posted the following via his official Instagram page on Friday. The caption reads: Don't judge me @metabolicmeals @1stphorm @emergefitnesstraining I needed the calories. Also I'm training for a potential confrontation with [Kevin Owens]."