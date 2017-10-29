WWE Notes: R-Truth Undergoes Surgery, Angle Gets New Wrestling Gear

Sponsored Links



-- Kurt Angle posted on Instagram that he is getting new wrestling gear done, which of course has fueled speculation that he will not only be wrestling again in the future, but that it will happen relatively soon perhaps in a program with Shane McMahon.

-- R-Truth underwent some sort of surgery on his left arm as indicated by an Instagram post where he talks about getting some new shoes before the surgery. There's also a picture that shows his arm in a sling. He hasn't been seen on TV since late August but was wrestling at house shows in the beginning of October.