WWE Rumors: Backup Plans for TLC PPV, Rowan & Harper to Return This Week?

The following should be taken as unconfirmed rumors until further notice:

-- With WWE scrambling after Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt were deemed physically unable to compete at the TLC PPV, one of the ideas that was reportedly floated around was to have AJ Styles team up with Finn Balor, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to take on four other wrestlers. This was apparently and not surprisingly nixed by Vince McMahon himself.

-- The Bludgeon Brothers - Luke Harper and Erick Rowan - are expected to be brought back on TV this coming Tuesday on the Halloween edition of Smackdown Live.




