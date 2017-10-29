Petey Williams On His Impact Wrestling Return, Status Of The Company & More

Sponsored Links



"The Canadian Destroyer" Petey Williams recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Epicenter for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his return to Impact Wrestling: "Scott D'Amore just asked me to do that. Kind of! That's the short story of it. The long story is Scott D'Amore called me because he said my name had been coming up a lot in creative meetings. I said, 'I'm just not interested in wrestling again. I'm totally content with my life. I love my family, my wife, my kids, all that kind of stuff.' Scott D'Amore and I are very close. He's the guy that trained me to be a wrestler and got me into TNA, Impact Wrestling now, and all that kind of stuff. As we were talking, he was like, 'How are your kids doing? I thought maybe your kids might want to see what Daddy used to do.' Kind of tugging at my heart strings. [Laughs] I actually brought up the question to my wife. I said, 'Hey, listen to this ridiculous conversation I just had with Scott D'Amore.' I told her about it, rolling my eyes as I go along. She just looked at me dead in the eyes and said, 'Do it!' She was a big supporter of me coming back. If she hadn't had supported it, I would have probably just been content with not wrestling again. But, here we are!"

On the status of Impact Wrestling: "I think it is on the up-swing. Here's why it is on the up-swing. If you look at right before we got on Spike TV, in 2004, we were FOX Sports Net. Then, in 2005, our contract expired with Fox Sports Net and we were finding a new network, shopping the show, seeing where we were going to go. During that time, our show [Impact] was kind of like, on the Internet until we got our Spike TV deal. The guy writing the show, at that time, was Scott D'Amore and I felt like it was some of the best wrestling writing we ever had on the show. Once we got onto Spike TV, new writers came in and then you had the Vince Russo's, whoever's and whatnot's. It kind of got saturated and everyone's different ideas...Whatever! Now it's back and one of the head writers, one of the guys on the creative team, is Scott D'Amore! He writes what the fans want to see. He doesn't try to make it super-intricate in detail and hard to follow. Very basic. But, it is the very basic emotions all the wrestling fans feed off of. Scott D'Amore gives that to them. I think that's good wrestling television. That's why I think it is on the up-swing. That was part of me coming back too! He told me all the guys on the creative team and these were guys I thought wrote good TV in 2004 and 2005 when we were on our first up-swing."

On whether or not he will stick around Impact Wrestling for the long-term: "That's a good question. You're going to have to stay tuned. Obviously, I am going to be at Bound for Glory. I can confirm I am going to be at the Impact tapings. And then, I haven't discussed what is going to go on with my character and myself. Once that TV taping is done, I'll have a better understanding of what is going to come next."

On his trademark "Canadian Destroyer" finisher: "I created the Canadian Destroyer move. I'm 36 now. When I'm 70 and I turn on whatever wrestling show is around when I'm 70, I know some kid who probably isn't even born yet is going to be doing the Canadian Destroyer move. I can say 'Hey, I created that!' And, that's something that will live forever. Long after I'm dead, that move will still be around. I don't think that many wrestlers can say they left their mark on wrestling forever. When I see Rey Mysterio or Buff Bagwell, guys I grew up watching do the move, I think it is so cool. Everybody does it on the independent circuit now. At least it was not done as much as it is done now, until after I retired. And now that I'm coming back, I'm seeing it less and less. It's almost like, 'Oh, Petey's back. It's his move!' They know it is my move."

