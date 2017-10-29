Kevin Nash On Having Heat With Eric Bischoff, Original nWo Concept & More

Sponsored Links



As noted, WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash recently appeared as a guest on Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360 Podcast for an interview. Below are some additional highlights.

On having heat with Eric Bischoff in WCW before he originally left for WWE: "He and I didn't have a relationship, in fact, I actually had heat with him. I was trying to get out of my contract when I was Vinnie Vegas and he said to me that I had talent and that he was going to try and take over this place and that I should stick around; of course I didn't believe he would take it over," Nash said. "He told me that he had heat with me because I told him that I would stick around but then requested for my release the next day, so he told me he was disappointed in me because I told him that I was staying, but I told him, you were an announcer, it wasn't like you were the boss. It's one thing to lie to the boss, but I was just trying to get out of the office alive, and go use the fax machine down the hall to get my release."

On Eric Bischoff coming up with the concept for the nWo: "It was actually Eric's idea. Eric pitched it to me. He came out to Scottsdale, Arizona and pitched the idea. I remember them doing something similar in Japan but it wasn't that big of a deal; it was effective but it wasn't to what the nWo became, so I said okay. I mean, all I am knowing is that I am getting guaranteed money and it's a lot. For the first time in my life, I am actually going to be able to budget my money because I knew exactly what I was receiving before coming in."

Check out the complete Kevin Nash interview from the X-Pac 12360 Podcast at YouTube.com.