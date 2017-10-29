Ric Flair Wants To Change Image He Has Portrayed, Says He's Done Drinking

Sponsored Links



After finding out the years of alcohol abuse contributed to his recent near-death scare, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair has been using his public reach to change the message he may have spread inadvertently through his wrestling persona throughout his legendary career.

In a new interview with Dan Gelston of the Associated Press, "The Nature Boy" continued that theme.

Flair wanted to send a message to younger fans who want to emulate the character he has portrayed for so many years.

"Going forward, I want people to take my advice as opposed to wanting to be or act like me," Flair said. "There’s a lot of 20-year-old kids that want to be Ric Flair. That’s cool if it’s in a good context. But if it’s drinking to relieve stress or cope with life, that’s not the answer."

Additionally, Flair reiterated a previous claim he made regarding being done with drinking for the rest of his life.

"I wouldn’t even begin to think about drinking,” Flair said. “If you ever hear that I’m out drinking again, say, ‘Ric, you (dummy), you deserve whatever you get.'"

Check out the complete Ric Flair interview at APNews.com.