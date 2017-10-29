The Singh Brothers On Being Kicked Out Of WWE TV, Being Paired With Mahal

Sponsored Links



The Singh Brothers (Gurv and Harv Sihra, a.k.a. Sunil and Samir) recently appeared as guests on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On being kicked out of WWE TV in Toronto 10 years ago after showing up to RAW without being booked:

Gurv: "We were trying to get booked, get noticed, this is 10 years ago, so long-story-short, we're sending our stuff, 'no' is the answer we're getting, so we're like, 'you know what? Screw it. We're going to buy a plane ticket, and fly to Toronto' and we flew to Toronto not booked for the Monday Night RAW TV show as extras. So we got told, 'hey, you're not supposed to be here. You have to leave the building.' And on our way out, that's when we bumped into [Jericho] at catering."

On taking his first bumps in wrestling training from Hart Dungeon alums Tyson Kidd and Natalya:

Gurv: "I got my start in 2004 with the Harts in Calgary [Alberta] maybe a month before they sold the Hart House, so I showed up not knowing they were going to sell the house. That's our gimmick - we just show up, but you've got to do what you've got to do to make it. I showed up and the most I learned, I think, was the 'tackle, drop down, get it again' spot. I had Bruce [Hart] teaching me and Ross. The very first bump I took was from T.J. Wilson and my first bodyslam was from Nattie. Harry [Smith] was down there. Everybody was down there. That's how we all know them and I spent about two-and-a-half months down there."

On getting paired with Jinder Mahal:

Gurv: "You know they talk about 'timing is everything' and timing was everything for this. Totally unexpected. Dude, we were finishing up yoga class at the PC when I saw a missed call from a 203 area code. So I see the missed call. I call the number back. It was travel saying, 'hey, you guys are needed for Tuesday on TV' and we were like, 'oh cool.' And this goes back to the 205 [Live], that we were doing. We thought we were going back. And we're like, 'alright, cool.' And long-story-short, that Tuesday we show up and they smartened us up to the whole deal."

On knowing Mahal for 13 years:

Gurv: "When I was breaking out in Calgary and training with the Harts, he was training with Gama [Singh]. Yeah, yeah, we were acquainted and we've known each other. And the package works."

