NXT's Lio Rush Jokes About Emma's Release; Receives Massive Backlash

-- Newly signed NXT wrestler Lio Rush responded to Emma's release this morning with a now-deleted tweet that ended up receiving significant criticism from his fellow wrestlers. Rush tweeted:

"I guess these are the things that happen when you're not TRULY ready for @WWEAsuka."

-- Almost immediately, several wrestling personalities reacted, many of them disappointed in Rush's actions:

Wow, kid. Didn’t you just get here? Professionalism goes a long way. — Peyton Royce (@WWEPeytonRoyce) October 29, 2017

You aint gonna make it here with the wolves, kid. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 29, 2017

-- Rush then responded to the criticism by posting this apology:

-- One WWE superstar, Jack Gallagher, was still not impressed: