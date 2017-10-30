NXT's Lio Rush Jokes About Emma's Release; Receives Massive Backlash

-- Newly signed NXT wrestler Lio Rush responded to Emma's release this morning with a now-deleted tweet that ended up receiving significant criticism from his fellow wrestlers. Rush tweeted:

"I guess these are the things that happen when you're not TRULY ready for @WWEAsuka."

-- Almost immediately, several wrestling personalities reacted, many of them disappointed in Rush's actions:

-- Rush then responded to the criticism by posting this apology:

-- One WWE superstar, Jack Gallagher, was still not impressed:




