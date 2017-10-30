WWE Raw Preview: Survivor Series Teams, Kane's Next Opponent, Will Raw Retaliate?

Sponsored Links



-- Here is tonight's Raw preview:

How will Raw respond to #UnderSiege?

Even though SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan had security on full alert for any retribution Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, Raw didn’t answer back with a retaliatory strike. How and when will Raw’s response take place? Will a counter-assault happen at all? What is the current the state of mind of the Raw Superstars? Plus, considering that Raw didn’t respond swiftly with a raid of its own on SmackDown LIVE, would Shane dare to attempt a second onslaught on Monday Night Raw this week?

Who will join the Raw Men and Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Teams?

After the turbulent events that closed out last week’s Monday Night Raw, will Angle decide to reevaluate how he selects the remaining members of his teams? Or will the confident GM simply pick up right where he left off and stay the course?

Will the current Raw titleholders still be in place for their Champion vs. Champion Matches at Survivor Series?

Last Monday, Angle announced a slew of Champion vs. Champion Matches for the Raw vs. SmackDown battle for brand supremacy, but will the titleholders be able to hold on to their championships long enough to defend them on Sunday, Nov. 19?

Will Elias still be singing a new tune?

In the middle of his WWE TLC rematch against Jason Jordan last week on Monday Night Raw, Elias introduced his guitar into the contest and knocked the “gold-blooded” Superstar into next week. Well, now that we are reaching next week, will Jordan be on hand to play his own rendition of “Painful Payback” at his adversary’s expense?

Who will be next to dare to step up to Kane?

At WWE TLC, Kane took out his own teammate, Braun Strowman, after savagely attacking The Gift of Destruction from behind. The Devil’s Favorite Demon then returned to Monday Night Raw last week to make it clear that he was the only Monster that matters in WWE. Though it has been reported that Strowman will be out for weeks or perhaps even months after being thrown into a garbage truck by his own team at the pay-per-view, The Big Red Machine is looking for competition. After taking care of Finn Bálor in brutal fashion, who will be next?