Details for Raw's 25th Anniversary Show Including Appearance by Undertaker & others

-- WWE announced the following today:

As first reported by The New York Post, the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw will emanate from Barclays Center and Manhattan Center in New York City on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, and air live on USA Network at 8/7 C. Tickets are available for each event starting this Friday, Nov. 3, through all Ticketmaster outlets, www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Superstars from both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE will be at Barclays Center, while the event at Manhattan Center, the site of the first episode of Raw, will feature WWE Superstars competing, plus special appearances by WWE Legends The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash, among others. VIP packages, including a meet-and-greet with a WWE Legend, will be available for fans at Manhattan Center.

What unforgettable moments will happen as the longest-running weekly episodic program in U.S. primetime television history celebrates its 25th anniversary from two separate locations? Find out on Jan. 22, either in person or on the home of Monday Night Raw, USA Network!