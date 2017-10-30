AJ Lee On What "CM" In CM Punk Stands For, Dealing With Bipolar Disorder

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee (AJ Mendez Brooks) recently appeared as a guest on SiruisXM's Jim Norton and Sam Roberts Show to promote her new book, "Crazy Is My Superpower." Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On what the "CM" stands for in CM Punk: "I think it's supposed to be a mystery for the fans for the rest of time, so he says something different every time, so I don't want to break that."

On being diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 19 or 20 years old: "Yeah, it runs in my family, bipolar disorder does, depression does. My brother's a soldier. He has PTSD. It's something we're more susceptible to and I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder around 19 [or] 20 [years of age]."

On CM Punk helping her deal with it: "We were really good friends for a long time before we ever dated, so he knew. He knew what he was getting into, I like to say! It would have been great I didn't tell him, and we got married and I'm like, 'ha! You bought this!'

"He tries his best to help me through those [depressive] days and I had one not too long ago and my birthday was a few days away, it was my 30th birthday and I was so excited and I was bummed out, basically, that I was going to miss my birthday because these cycles last maybe a week or two. And he was so great and he surprised me and flew one my best friends in to try and lift my spirits for my birthday and it worked!"

On accomplishing all of her pro wrestling goals in just three years: "For me, there were so many moments in my life where it was just about getting signed, just about getting a job that I could help support my family, and then it happened. Then, I was like, 'oh, then I have to make new goals.' And I literally wrote a list and I was like, 'okay, here are all the things I need to accomplish in [pro] wrestling. This'll take me a decade, but this needs to happen or I'll never leave.' And then, I did them all in three years, a lot of them within the first year, and you're kind of left in this place where I think people like struggling in a weird way, people are a little masochistic, and they want something to be angry about or fighting for. When you're content, that's a strange feeling and so you have to say, 'what is the next goal? What is the next big thing that I need to accomplish while I'm still healthy, and young, and still have opportunities?'"

