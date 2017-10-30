Bobby Lashley Says Fight With Brock Lesnar Needs To Happen

Sponsored Links



Impact Wrestling and Bellator MMA star Bobby Lashley recently spoke with the folks at Hannibal TV for an interview.

During the discussion, Lashley spoke about his feeling that a MMA fight between himself and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar is something that needs to be done.

"It's not on me, it's on him," Lashley said. "I'm not the type to call people out. I have mad respect for Brock and I have mad respect for everybody in the fight business and in the wrestling business. But I think it's just one of those things that needs to be done.

"There's big match ups all the way across the board. They looked at Brock fighting Jon Jones, that was one thing that was talked about, everybody was like, 'Oh, that's awesome!' Floyd Mayweather fighting Conor [McGregor], these are different match ups that people want to see," Lashley said. "I think right now people are starting to move more into that entertainment aspect of wanting to see those different contests and different match ups. Brock and myself, whether it's in professional wrestling or whether it's in a fight, I think it needs to be done."

Check out the complete Bobby Lashley interview with Hannibal TV above or at YouTube.com.