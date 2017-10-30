Steve Austin Talks About Neville Walking Out On WWE, Kurt Angle's Return

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin recently appeared as a guest on Ring Rust Radio for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On advice he would give Neville considering he can relate to walking out on WWE: "Well, my situation when I walked out, I wasn't on board with the direction creative wanted to go. I was working my ass off and I just was not happy with that decision. So, I could have made a better decision with how I handled it. Just walking away like I did was a bad idea. I don't know specifically what Neville's business deal is or what his contract is or the circumstances under which he left. I know that any time you walk away from something and you don't have that meeting or that one-on-one time with Vince or Paul or whoever it may be, but that's the most prudent decision to make. By the same token, I can respect the guy that has enough balls to walk away just because he had a gut feeling like I did. I just wish him all the best in the world. In my opinion, he is an outstanding talent, he was really coming around with his gimmick and character, and he was a guy that I really liked watching. I'm sure a lot of people in the WWE Universe fell the same way. Hopefully he gets past this and whether he goes back to WWE or goes somewhere else, I hope he continues to have a successful career and have fun. At the end of the day, pro-wrestling, to be able to get paid to do that, it's a fun job but it is a business and you need to get paid accordingly. I want the kid to have a great career, make his money and go on to the next phase of his life when it's time to do that."

On Kurt Angle's WWE in-ring return and what he feels the company should do with him now that he's back as a wrestler: "I don't know what I want them to do with him because I don't know Kurt's physical capacity with what he can do in the squared circle from a performers stand point. As far as I would rank him as an all-time great, with what he can do in the ring and character standpoint, let's talk about his in-ring work: off the charts. When this guy came in, I know he won the gold medal at the 1996 Olympics, he comes in to the company and I see this raw talent. He is having these fast-paced wrestling matches, and I was like, holy smokes, this guy is catching onto this like no one I have ever seen in my life. So as a performer, so far ahead of his time and probably the fastest guy in the history of the business to pick it up at the level he picked it up at and just lights out. It didn't matter who he was getting in the ring with, anybody who got in the ring with him they got a chance to steal the show. His work ethic and desire to be the best was among the highest I have ever known in the history of that business. As a character and persona, some of the backstage stuff we were doing because he was injured and I had three broken bones in my lower back, that comedy stuff we did was mostly adlibbed. The guy was a once in a generation talent. I love him as a person and I love his work in the ring. He was an absolute, true warrior and a bad ass in that ring. Not everybody can keep up with him."

Check out the complete Steve Austin interview from Ring Rust Radio at BlogTalkRadio.com.