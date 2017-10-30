Eric Bischoff Says WWE Has Too Much Programming, Criticizes Reigns' Push

Former WCW executive and WWE on-air performer Eric Bischoff recently appeared as a guest on All Things Wrestling Radio for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On WWE needing to choose whether Roman Reigns is a babyface or a heel: "You have to make a choice and you have to commit to a character. You’re either a babyface or a character that the fans relate to, support, love and aspire to be, or you’re not. And if you’re not, you’re heel, you’re despicable and they need to learn to love to hate you. And I think when you take that safe road in-between and let the fans decide…to me, it’s a cop-out. To me, that’s kind of like raising your hands and saying, ‘Look, I’ve got ideas. I really don’t have a plan, so let’s just put him out there and let the fans choose.’ I think that’s just the most cowardly creative cop-out that I’ve ever heard."

On there being too much WWE programming: "It’s kind of like football…there’s just too damn much of it. It’s all day Sunday, it’s Monday Night Football, it’s Thursday Night Football…[there] is just so much of it out there that none of it feels special anymore and I think that’s really acute when it comes to sports entertainment and professional wrestling…I used to produce three hours of Nitro, so I know what kind of monster that is. I would think that it’s harder to watch three hours of content than it is to produce it."

