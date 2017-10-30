The Rock Teases Running For U.S. President Again, RAW Note, Edge

Sponsored Links



- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson once again teased potentially running for U.S. President in 2020. The Rock was asked by a fan at the Los Angeles Comic Con event on Saturday if he will entertain the idea of running for office. "I think the 'People's President' has a really nice ring to it, I'll just say that," said The Rock. For a complete recap of his appearance at the L.A. Comic Con over the weekend, visit EW.com.

- Adam "Edge" Copeland celebrates his 44th birthday today. The WWE Hall Of Famer was born on October 30, 1973.

- The dark match main event advertised for tonight's RAW is The Shield vs. The Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus. Obviously that is subject to change, considering the fact that Roman Reigns has yet to be medically cleared to return to the ring.