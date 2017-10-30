Details On Next Year's WrestleMania 34 Travel Packages

Sponsored Links



On Monday, WWE began pushing the release of WrestleMania 34 travel packages, with the official on-sale starting today via WWE.com.

Prices for next year's WrestleMania travel packages start at $1,150 for the "Silver Package" and range up to $8,525 for the "Once in a Lifetime Package."

Individual tickets for WrestleMania 34 are scheduled to go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, November 17th.

WrestleMania 34 goes down from the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, April 8, 2018.