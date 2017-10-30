Table For 3 With The Shield After RAW (Video), Big Cass At Thursday's NFL Game

Sponsored Links



- Following tonight's episode of WWE RAW, a new episode of Table For 3 featuring The Shield -- Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins -- will premiere on the WWE Network. WWE posted the above preview clip for the episode on their official YouTube channel earlier today.

- On Monday, WWE announced that injured Superstar Big Cass (William Morrissey) will be appearing at this Thursday's NFL game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. The show will air live via the NFL Network.