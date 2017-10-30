Several Big Names Backstage at Tonight's Raw

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on October 30, 2017 - 4:27pm
-- Bray Wyatt is backstage at tonight's Raw, which basically confirms that he has been cleared from whatever it was that was ailing him.

-- Braun Strowman is also backstage though it is not known if he will return to TV tonight to confront Kane.

-- Samoa Joe is backstage in Baltimore tonight as well, as he is expected back imminently after undergoing multiple surgeries - one for his knee and one for his nose.

-- This one isn't confirmed, but Nia Jax is also reportedly back traveling with the company and is said to be returning on tonight's Raw. She is scheduled to be a part of the Raw team for the upcoming Survivor Series match against the Smackdown women.

-- Roman Reigns is not backstage and hasn't been cleared yet after being inflicted with the mumps.




