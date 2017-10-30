Huge Survivor Series Spoiler: Both Raw & Smackdown Men's Teams Identified

Sponsored Links



-- Tonight on Raw, it is expected to be announced that Kurt Angle will return to the ring at Survivor Series to lead a Raw team of Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman against Smackdown superstars.

-- The Smackdown Live team will be led by Shane McMahon and he will be joined by AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bobby Roode.

-- Looks like Rajah's 9-year old son was correct in predicting Angle and Shane in this match!

-- Also to clarify the news on Nia Jax, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe backstage at Raw - they are all there because the Raw crew leaves immediately for Europe and all four are scheduled on the shows. Whether they actually appear on tonight's live Raw remains to be seen.