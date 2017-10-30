Huge Survivor Series Spoiler: Both Raw & Smackdown Men's Teams Identified

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on October 30, 2017 - 6:48pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Tonight on Raw, it is expected to be announced that Kurt Angle will return to the ring at Survivor Series to lead a Raw team of Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman against Smackdown superstars.

-- The Smackdown Live team will be led by Shane McMahon and he will be joined by AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bobby Roode.

-- Looks like Rajah's 9-year old son was correct in predicting Angle and Shane in this match!

-- Also to clarify the news on Nia Jax, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe backstage at Raw - they are all there because the Raw crew leaves immediately for Europe and all four are scheduled on the shows. Whether they actually appear on tonight's live Raw remains to be seen.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.