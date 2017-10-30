Live WWE RAW Results Now In Progress (10/30): On The Road To Survivor Series

Sponsored Links



The October 30th edition of WWE RAW airs live from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD, and is the first episode since the show was ambushed by SmackDown last week on the road to Survivor Series.

- This week's broadcast begins with a video package looking back at last week's attack by the SmackDown roster on members of the RAW roster.

- Michael Cole welcomes us to Baltimore as the entire RAW roster is on the stage, and General Manager Kurt Angle is in the ring. Angle gets on the mic and says normally he would start the show with a smile, but not this week. He says Shane McMahon went too far last week, and he apologizes for letting his friendship with Shane blind him. Angle says Shane slapped them all in the face, including the audience, and Kurt promises next to put his roster in harms way again. Angle says at Survivor Series he promises to.... -- before he can finish his sentence, Stephanie McMahon's music hits and the RAW Commissioner makes her return to the show. Stephanie comes out and says she can't let Angle start the show on a sad note like that, and she mentions the RAW 25th Anniversary show in January. Stephanie says that Kurt is doing a great job since Vince gave him the job, despite the Jason Jordan incident and the recent virus going around the roster. Stephanie says her brother Shane attacked RAW to get to her, and she blames Kurt for allowing Shane to destroy the legacy of RAW. She says she will give Angle a chance to make up for everything, by being Team Captain for RAW at Survivor Series. She threatens Angle's job if he doesn't "annihilate" SmackDown. She says "it's true," as her music hits and she leaves.

- Michael Cole announces Kane vs. Seth Rollins for tonight. Cesaro vs. Finn Balor is announced, along with Alicia Fox vs. Bayley.

- We see Stephanie approach Kurt backstage. She tells him that she meant every word she said in the ring, and if Kurt doesn't believe her, ask Mick Foley.

- A limousine pulls into the arena, and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz steps out. The Miz is joined by Curtis Axel and the returning Bo Dallas. Kurt Angle walks up and informs Miz of Stephanie's announcement. The Miz is upset that Angle is rewarded with a main event match for doing a bad job, and Angle tells him to shut up. Angle tells Miz he's sick of hearing him talk, and asks where he was last night when SmackDown was attacking. Angle says h doesn't want anyone like Miz representing RAW, and tells him to get his ass dressed right now because he's going to defend the IC Title tonight. Miz pleads not to, but Angle's decision is final.

- Alicia Fox vs. Bayley: Alicia Fox comes out, but gets on the mic and says she doesn't have time for a match with Bayley tonight. Fox says tonight she has to focus on preparing for her upcoming duties as Team Captain at Survivor Series, but she did find a suitable replacement for Bayley to face tonight. Nia Jax's music hits, and she makes her way out for her return to the ring.

Winner: No contest

- Nia Jax vs. Bayley: Fox is watching from the ramp. The opening bell sounds and Nia takes control early on. She throws Bayley to the outside and they brawl around ringside before Bayley dropkicks her off the apron. Back in the ring, Nia takes back control and tries to eep BAyley grounded. Bayley manages to send Nia out to the floor, and she follows out to continue the pressure. Bayley locks Nia in the guillotine choke, but Nia powers up and slams Bayley down ot the mat. Nia drops Bayley a couple more times, then runs the ropes and hits the leg drop for the win.

Winner: Nia Jax

- After the match, Fox gets on the mic and says Nia is her #1 pick for the women's team at Survivor Series. As Nia is making her exit, Samoa Joe comes out and makes his return.

