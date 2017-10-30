Braun Strowman Reveals Favorite Part Of Being In WWE, Halloween Contest, NXT

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 30, 2017 - 8:47pm
- WWE posted the above video on their official YouTube channel earlier today. The video looks at various WWE talents in a Halloween costume contest.

- WWE announced today that NXT will be hosting live events in Birmingham, Alabama, Memphis, Tennessee and Little Rock, Arkansas from December 14-16th. Tickets for the shows will go on sale to the general public starting this Friday.

- Braun Strowman posted an out-of-character message on his official Instagram page this week. The WWE Superstar wrote about putting smiles on children's faces being the most rewarding part about being in the position he is in. Check out Strowman's post below.




