WWE Live Event Results (10/30/17) - Raleigh, NC

Thanks to rajah.com reader Steve Diamond for sending this in:
Half full PNC arena with top level taped out.
Usos vs New Day for Usos’ Tag Titles. Huge pop for both at entry and during
match so Usos heeled up to kill theirs. Fans mock boo’d whenever they did
something heelish. Fun match in which the Usos retained with roll up on Big
E. Crowd loved the match.
Breezango (huge pop) & hype bros (some cheers) vs ascension (crickets) and
the Colons (more crickets). Back and forth with a few comedy spots from
Breeze and Primo and power spots from Mojo and Konnor. Fandango woth a suplex
on Epico for the win. Crowed popped moderately for the babyfaces.
Mega pop and sing along for Roode. Ziggler cut his own video music and lights
bringing huge heat. Great technical match and fans were really into it. Legit
heat for DZ, as he mocked Roode a lot. Huge support for Roode. Very old
school match. Roode hit the ddt for the win to a huge pop. One of the best
matches seen in Raleigh in a long time.
Ty Dillinger (tiny pop, some boos) vs Rusev. Big reaction, mixed cheers and
boos. Ty and Rusev took turns turnbuckle posing, and Rusev’s fans far
outweighed Ty’s, and even got a strong “Rusev! Rusev! Rusev! Chant going
a few rimes, and got Rusev smiling and laughing. Ty got crickets from then
on, even when on offense. After a great ringside spot where Ty threw Rusev
into the stairs, match continued through a series of restholds and Rusev
chants. Rusev won after a superkick to the face and making Ty sumbit to the
Camel Clutch. Huge pop after the match and Rusev positively played to the
crowd.
Shinsuke Nakamura (insane pop) and Randy Orton (just as loud)
Vs. Sami Zayn (mixed reaction, acted like a babyface) and Kevin Owens (tons
of boos). Good mockery and comedy spots from Zayn leading to strong style
attacks from Shinsuke to start the match before switching to KO and Randy. KO
got on the mic twice and ran down the crowd to huge boos and mocked Randy.
Legit heat. Crowd hated him. Back and forth action on Randy for 5 min until
Shinsuke tagged in and took out KO with a series of kicks before Zayn’s
interference led to a KO reversal and huge heat for him. Sami tagged back in
and got the better of Shinsuke before a hot tag (and huge pop) for Randy who
hit a DDT on Sami but got superkicked by KO. Orton soon recovered and hit a
powerslam and then RKO on Sami for the win.
Intermission
Handicap match: Charlotte & Becky Lynch (huge pop for both) vs Tamina
(crickets) Lana (crickets) and Carmella (some cheers and With James, who was
chained to the ring post). Lana started out and played the cowardly and
terrified heel (“she’s a chicken” chants) until Tamina came in,
capitalized on her strength (lots of boos) before Carmella came in to play a
comedy heel and take the attack from Charlotte and Becky. Carmella got the
advantage when Tamina cheap shotted Becky and the tide turned. Becky took
extended 2on1 and 3on1 beatings and the crowd got behind her until she
recovered and tagged in Charlotte who did a series of her dad’s moves to
the crowd’s delight before locking Lana into a bridge figure four and
forcing her to submit for the win.
Sin Cara (crickets) vs Corbin (well staged entrance, good heat) for the US
Title. Back and forth “Let’s Go Corbin” and “Corbin Sucks!” chants
in the early part of the match. Cheers for Sin Cara’s lucha moves until
Corbin demolished him. Back and forth (good from SC, surprisingly decent from
BC) action, inside and out of the ring for several minutes until Corbin hit
the End of Days for the win.
Singh Brothers interrupted ring announcer to do their own intro for Jinder
Mahal. Lots of boos, especially when he ran down AJ, Lesnar, Shinsuke and
said match is now non title per Daniel Bryan, as he is defending vs Lesnar at
Survivor Series. Jinder then started speaking in his native tongue before
being interrupted by AJs music and the loudest pop of the night. Loud
“USA” and “AJ Styles” chants led into a strong match featuring AJ’s
aerial and martial arts based attack, Jinder’s strength and the Singhs’
interference. Crowd was into this match, and was cheering and chanting
throughout. AJ fought back, hit an AA on Jinder, and after coming back from a
Mahal reversal and counter attack and a huge superkick, locked on the calf
crusher, only to have it broken up due to Singh interference. AJ reversed
Mahal’s finisher, hit him with a superman punch and covered him for the
win.
Great show, even without Cena. Best one in a while in Raleigh!
Biggest heat
Jinder
Owens
Ziggler
Corbin
Top pops
AJ
Nakamura & Orton
Roode
Rusev
