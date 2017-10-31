WWE Live Event Results (10/30/17) - Raleigh, NC

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Steve Diamond for sending this in:

Half full PNC arena with top level taped out.

Usos vs New Day for Usos’ Tag Titles. Huge pop for both at entry and during

match so Usos heeled up to kill theirs. Fans mock boo’d whenever they did

something heelish. Fun match in which the Usos retained with roll up on Big

E. Crowd loved the match.

Breezango (huge pop) & hype bros (some cheers) vs ascension (crickets) and

the Colons (more crickets). Back and forth with a few comedy spots from

Breeze and Primo and power spots from Mojo and Konnor. Fandango woth a suplex

on Epico for the win. Crowed popped moderately for the babyfaces.

Mega pop and sing along for Roode. Ziggler cut his own video music and lights

bringing huge heat. Great technical match and fans were really into it. Legit

heat for DZ, as he mocked Roode a lot. Huge support for Roode. Very old

school match. Roode hit the ddt for the win to a huge pop. One of the best

matches seen in Raleigh in a long time.

Ty Dillinger (tiny pop, some boos) vs Rusev. Big reaction, mixed cheers and

boos. Ty and Rusev took turns turnbuckle posing, and Rusev’s fans far

outweighed Ty’s, and even got a strong “Rusev! Rusev! Rusev! Chant going

a few rimes, and got Rusev smiling and laughing. Ty got crickets from then

on, even when on offense. After a great ringside spot where Ty threw Rusev

into the stairs, match continued through a series of restholds and Rusev

chants. Rusev won after a superkick to the face and making Ty sumbit to the

Camel Clutch. Huge pop after the match and Rusev positively played to the

crowd.

Shinsuke Nakamura (insane pop) and Randy Orton (just as loud)

Vs. Sami Zayn (mixed reaction, acted like a babyface) and Kevin Owens (tons

of boos). Good mockery and comedy spots from Zayn leading to strong style

attacks from Shinsuke to start the match before switching to KO and Randy. KO

got on the mic twice and ran down the crowd to huge boos and mocked Randy.

Legit heat. Crowd hated him. Back and forth action on Randy for 5 min until

Shinsuke tagged in and took out KO with a series of kicks before Zayn’s

interference led to a KO reversal and huge heat for him. Sami tagged back in

and got the better of Shinsuke before a hot tag (and huge pop) for Randy who

hit a DDT on Sami but got superkicked by KO. Orton soon recovered and hit a

powerslam and then RKO on Sami for the win.

Intermission

Handicap match: Charlotte & Becky Lynch (huge pop for both) vs Tamina

(crickets) Lana (crickets) and Carmella (some cheers and With James, who was

chained to the ring post). Lana started out and played the cowardly and

terrified heel (“she’s a chicken” chants) until Tamina came in,

capitalized on her strength (lots of boos) before Carmella came in to play a

comedy heel and take the attack from Charlotte and Becky. Carmella got the

advantage when Tamina cheap shotted Becky and the tide turned. Becky took

extended 2on1 and 3on1 beatings and the crowd got behind her until she

recovered and tagged in Charlotte who did a series of her dad’s moves to

the crowd’s delight before locking Lana into a bridge figure four and

forcing her to submit for the win.

Sin Cara (crickets) vs Corbin (well staged entrance, good heat) for the US

Title. Back and forth “Let’s Go Corbin” and “Corbin Sucks!” chants

in the early part of the match. Cheers for Sin Cara’s lucha moves until

Corbin demolished him. Back and forth (good from SC, surprisingly decent from

BC) action, inside and out of the ring for several minutes until Corbin hit

the End of Days for the win.

Singh Brothers interrupted ring announcer to do their own intro for Jinder

Mahal. Lots of boos, especially when he ran down AJ, Lesnar, Shinsuke and

said match is now non title per Daniel Bryan, as he is defending vs Lesnar at

Survivor Series. Jinder then started speaking in his native tongue before

being interrupted by AJs music and the loudest pop of the night. Loud

“USA” and “AJ Styles” chants led into a strong match featuring AJ’s

aerial and martial arts based attack, Jinder’s strength and the Singhs’

interference. Crowd was into this match, and was cheering and chanting

throughout. AJ fought back, hit an AA on Jinder, and after coming back from a

Mahal reversal and counter attack and a huge superkick, locked on the calf

crusher, only to have it broken up due to Singh interference. AJ reversed

Mahal’s finisher, hit him with a superman punch and covered him for the

win.

Great show, even without Cena. Best one in a while in Raleigh!

Biggest heat

Jinder

Owens

Ziggler

Corbin

Top pops

AJ

Nakamura & Orton

Roode

Rusev