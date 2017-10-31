Smackdown Live Preview: Four Matches Announced, Latest Fashion Files, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here's tonight's preview:

Shinsuke Nakamura battles Kevin Owens for the right to join Team SmackDown

A highly-coveted spot on Team SmackDown will be up for grabs in a battle between Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens. There is no love lost between the two Superstars, whose rivalry dates back to before their time in WWE.

AJ Styles takes on Samir Singh

Last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, Sunil Singh attempted to defend the honor of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal by clashing with AJ Styles. Despite The Modern Day Maharaja’s best efforts to interfere in the bout, Sunil was bulldozed by The Phenomenal One after Mahal was ejected from ringside. However, where Sunil failed, his brother is promising to succeed. After Sunil’s loss, Samir stepped up and declared that he would battle in Mahal’s honor this week against Styles.

Bobby Roode squares off with Dolph Ziggler in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match

Another spot on Team SmackDown for Survivor Series will be up for grabs when Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler lock horns in a 2-out-of 3 Falls Match. The rivalry between these two Superstars has grown extremely heated, featuring blindside attacks, harsh words and dirty tactics.

Breezango enter The Upside Down in “Strangerer Things”

Tyler Breeze & Fandango have been on the hunt for their missing briefcase in recent weeks, but on Halloween, The Fashion Police’s investigation promises to get stranger…er. The latest edition of The Fashion Files, “Strangerer Things,” is sure to turn Breezango’s latest case upside down. What will happen when SmackDown LIVE’s resident gumshoes are on the case? Cook up some Eggo waffles and find out!

Sin Cara demands a rematch with Baron Corbin

Last week on SmackDown LIVE, Sin Cara defeated United States Champion Baron Corbin in non-title action for the second straight week. However, this time, it was by disqualification after Corbin pummeled the masked man in the corner and refused to let up after the official’s five-count.

The ambush continued on the arena floor, where The Lone Wolf planted Sin Cara with the devastating End of Days. WWE.com has learned that Sin Cara is demanding a rematch to settle the score with the United States Champion. What will happen when these two rivals clash again?