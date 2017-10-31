WWE To Sign Former X-Division Champion, Hideo Itami Getting Called Up Soon

Sponsored Links



As we reported earlier today, Rockstar Spud reportedly parted ways with Impact Wrestling two or three weeks ago.

According to a new report at PWInsider.com, the former Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion and British Boot Camp winner is expected to be signed by WWE and added to their Cruiserweight division.

Additionally, the PWInsider report claims that WWE is also looking to finally call Hideo Itami up to the main roster from NXT. Itami is also expected to join WWE's Cruiserweight division.