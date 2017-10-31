Cesaro Reveals His Reaction To Finding Out About Kurt Angle's In-Ring Return

WWE Superstar Cesaro recently spoke with The Baltimore Sun for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his match at the recent WWE TLC pay-per-view: "It was crazy. That's the one word to sum it up. Starting with Kurt Angle being part of The Shield, to Kurt Angle being back in a WWE ring, being in the same ring as Kurt Angle. Then there were chairs, tables, ladders … garbage trucks. You name it."

On his reaction to news of Kurt Angle being added to the match: "Selfishly, I was very happy about it. I was a big fan of Kurt Angle when I was growing up. Actually, his book is a big part of the reason that I work out so hard. I thought I was working out pretty hard myself when I was younger, and then I read his book and realized that I needed to step it up, at least a little bit. I knew I may not be able to match his output, but I was going to try my hardest. He had a big influence on me and it was pretty awesome to be in the ring with him in his WWE return."

On whether or not a singles match against Angle is on his bucket list: "100%. I would love to be in a one-on-one match with him. That's a dream match for many people, myself included."

Check out the complete Cesaro interview at BaltimoreSun.com.




