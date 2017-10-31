Cesaro Reveals His Reaction To Finding Out About Kurt Angle's In-Ring Return

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Cesaro recently spoke with The Baltimore Sun for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his match at the recent WWE TLC pay-per-view: "It was crazy. That's the one word to sum it up. Starting with Kurt Angle being part of The Shield, to Kurt Angle being back in a WWE ring, being in the same ring as Kurt Angle. Then there were chairs, tables, ladders … garbage trucks. You name it."

On his reaction to news of Kurt Angle being added to the match: "Selfishly, I was very happy about it. I was a big fan of Kurt Angle when I was growing up. Actually, his book is a big part of the reason that I work out so hard. I thought I was working out pretty hard myself when I was younger, and then I read his book and realized that I needed to step it up, at least a little bit. I knew I may not be able to match his output, but I was going to try my hardest. He had a big influence on me and it was pretty awesome to be in the ring with him in his WWE return."

On whether or not a singles match against Angle is on his bucket list: "100%. I would love to be in a one-on-one match with him. That's a dream match for many people, myself included."

