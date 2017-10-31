Keith Lee Talks About His ROH Departure, Matthew Riddle, WWN Championship

Sponsored Links



Former Ring Of Honor (ROH) wrestler Keith Lee recently spoke with ESPN for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On Matthew Riddle: "Matt Riddle is a very unique competitor. I think more people are trying to emulate his style nowadays, but his style, as a wrestler, is something I enjoy. We're actually somewhat similar in terms of how we carry ourselves too. I'm a fairly laid-back fellow and I often just enjoy myself in a ring. And Riddle is very much the same. But when he gets pushed to another level he becomes a very intense animal, so to speak. And so getting in a ring with him, automatically, if you are a true talent, it's going to push you to another level."

On defeating Riddle for the WWN Championship and his goals as champion: "As far as winning, and becoming champion for WWN, I think that's obviously a quite the large deal, considering I've been a part of WWN for less than a year. It makes me super-duper proud, and I think that my focus has [already] shifted to the growth of this title and raising the prestige of it. ... Now my interest is in taking this title to other countries, defending it and making it a world title. Typically, once I get a championship, its value rises -- and it will be no different this time."

On leaving ROH: "You know, when I made that decision, I was 100 percent comfortable with it then. I felt like I made the right decision. Other people will tell you, 'Now it's justified -- now I made the right decision.' No, I made the right decision then, and I've been able to capitalize on opportunities given to me. I think that knowing that I was going to get opportunities to push myself and have the matches I believe I'm worthy of, and opportunities to be in a position where I can stand out or have the opportunity to run with the ball, so to speak, meant more to me."

Check out the complete Keith Lee interview at ESPN.com.