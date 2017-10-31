The Lawcast Ep. 26 - WCW Halloween Havoc 1997 Is Scary Good and Hauntingly Bad

Sponsored Links



Happy Halloween, cats and kittens! Welcome to another episode of the Lawcast! This week we're doing a rare Tuesday episode so that we can go back for one more helping of WCW's Halloween spectacular.

We're ending our run of Halloween Havocs on 1997, which saw Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio have one of the best matches in wrestling history, and Roddy Piper and Hulk Hogan have one of the worst matches in wrestling history. But that's not all! We also have the ugliest in ring attire imaginable, a random fan showing off his cage climbing skills, and everybody is doing the Alex Wright dance.

All this and more, this week on the show!