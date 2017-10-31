Report: Sin Cara Signs New Multi-Year Contract With WWE

It looks like Sin Cara will be sticking around WWE for a while.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Sin Cara recently signed a new contract with WWE.

According to the article, Sin Cara signing a new WWE contract is the key reason why he has been pushed on SmackDown Live in his feud with WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin, and why he recently had his own Reebok sneakers released.

As previously reported, Sin Cara will go one-on-one with Corbin in another non-title match on tonight's Halloween edition of SmackDown Live following his two recent wins over the U.S. Champion via disqualification and count-out.

There is no word yet regarding the exact length of Sin Cara's new WWE contract, however the deal is reportedly a multi-year agreement.




