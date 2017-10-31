Nikki Bella Talks To WWE Executive About Retirement (Video), SD! Live, More

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 31, 2017 - 2:14pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- WWE posted the above video, "5 Things You Need To Know Before Tonight's SmackDown LIVE," on their official YouTube channel ahead of tonight's Halloween special edition of SmackDown Live.

- Also new on YouTube from WWE today is the following video, which is a special "Bonus Clip" from last week's season two finale episode of Total Bellas. In the clip, Nikki Bella talks to John Laurinaitis about potentially cutting a retirement promo days after her match at WrestleMania.

- WWE Superstars Titus O'Neil, Jason Jordan, Rich Swann and Alicia Fox were among the hosts of an anti-bullying rally with the Boys & Girls Club Of America in Baltimore, Maryland prior to WWE RAW this past Monday evening. Below are some photos from the event.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.