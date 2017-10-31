Nikki Bella Talks To WWE Executive About Retirement (Video), SD! Live, More

Sponsored Links



- WWE posted the above video, "5 Things You Need To Know Before Tonight's SmackDown LIVE," on their official YouTube channel ahead of tonight's Halloween special edition of SmackDown Live.

- Also new on YouTube from WWE today is the following video, which is a special "Bonus Clip" from last week's season two finale episode of Total Bellas. In the clip, Nikki Bella talks to John Laurinaitis about potentially cutting a retirement promo days after her match at WrestleMania.

- WWE Superstars Titus O'Neil, Jason Jordan, Rich Swann and Alicia Fox were among the hosts of an anti-bullying rally with the Boys & Girls Club Of America in Baltimore, Maryland prior to WWE RAW this past Monday evening. Below are some photos from the event.