Brie Bella Talks At Length About Daniel Bryan Possibly Returning To The Ring

It looks as though Brie Bella will be standing by her man, regardless of his decision to potentially risk his health more than he already has.

The WWE Superstar and Total Bellas reality star recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio and spoke about the possibility of Daniel Bryan returning to the ring in the future.

As Bella explained during the interview, as long as doctors clear him, she won't be the one to stand in the way of her husband's passion.

"This is my thing, I told Bryan, 'Obviously your health is everything to me... As long as doctors clear you, I'm OK,' because I'm not the type of wife to ever hold back my husband from his dreams at all," said Bella. "And why I fell in love with Bryan, is his passion."

Brie also spoke about Bryan's journey to find a way to get back in the ring, one she claims started the second he was told he had to retire from active competition.

"The moment they told him he could no longer wrestle in the ring, I'm not kidding you, that next day he has done everything to figure out how he can get back into that ring," Bella said. "He's flown all over the United States to do all these different oxygen chambers, all these different things. You can't beat that passion, and that's what I tell him. That right there, that's passion that people will never be taught. I told him, 'Whatever you want to do Bryan, I 100 percent support you.'"

