WWE Rumors: Angle's WM 34 Opponent, More Legends at Raw, Heat on Bray Wyatt?

The following are unconfirmed rumors

-- With Stephanie McMahon back on Raw and already confronting Kurt Angle and threatening his job, there is a very good chance that this will all ultimately lead to an Angle vs. Triple H match at next year's WrestleMania 34.

-- Apart from the already publicized appearances by Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Diesel on Raw's 25th anniversary show next year, advertising seems to suggest that Bret Hart, Mick Foley and Ric Flair will also be appearing in some capacity.

-- There's a rumor going around that apart from being kept off TV due to an illness, Bray Wyatt is in WWE's doghouse due to his ongoing domestic issues and messy divorce. Reportedly, there is backstage heat on Wyatt for his role in the divorce proceedings going so public and also for the fact that WWE is being dragged into the ordeal by his ex-wife.