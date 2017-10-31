Kane's Current WWE Run, News on Braun Strowman, The Shield's Reunion Match

Sponsored Links



-- Kane's current run with WWE is not expected to be a long run as he pretty much wraps up his in-ring wrestling career with WWE. While some have questioned why a star clearly in the twilight of his career is beating talent like Finn Balor and Seth Rollins, apparently the reason is that WWE is trying to build up Kane as unstoppable until he eventually loses to Braun Strowman. That match is likely to be a TV match on Raw in December but not before Kane beats at least one other top wrestler, perhaps Dean Ambrose.

-- Further to that, on the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez speculated that on his way out, Kane will not only get destroyed by the Shield but he could also wrestle a rematch against Finn Balor, where Balor defeats him as The Demon to sort of get the last laugh.

-- Also in related news with Kane, the speculation now is that he will be teaming up with Cesaro & Sheamus to take on Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose & the returning Roman Reigns in the Shield's reunion match. Originally, it was planned to be The Miz in that match but with Braun Strowman now a babyface, it's possible that Strowman and Miz will begin a short program instead.