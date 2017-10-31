Rumor Killer on Anderson & Gallows; Second Name Official for Team Raw

Sponsored Links



-- With Emma, Summer Rae and Darren Young all released over the weekend, there were internet rumors that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were also on their way out of WWE. These rumors are untrue as the duo was not only on Raw last night, but they are currently in Europe and will be taking part in the upcoming tour.

-- Kurt Angle has announced that Braun Strowman is the first member of Team Raw as they battle Team Smackdown at Survivor Series in November. He joins Angle himself and the rest of the team is rumored to be filled out by Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and Samoe Joe.