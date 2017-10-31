WWE Raw Viewership Down for Last Night's Show

Sponsored Links



-- Last night's WWE Raw brought in an average of 2.83 million viewers, down from last week's 2.94 million which was the day after the TLC PPV. On the night, Raw was 4th overall in the 18-49 demographic rating and 6th overall in total cable viewership.

-- There was no World Series game yesterday but the Monday Night Football game between the Chiefs and the Broncos drew 10.420 million.

-- Hourly numbers for Raw were, which showed another huge first to third hour drop, which can be explained by WWE pretty much throwing away that final hour.

* Hour 1 - 3.102 million

* Hour 2 - 2.943 million

* Hour 3 - 2.517 million