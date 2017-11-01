NXT TV Preview (11/1): SAnitY Defends Tag Titles Against The Authors Of Pain

WWE returns on the WWE Network this evening with the latest episode of NXT TV from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, as the road to this month's NXT TakeOver: WarGames special continues.
WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight's show:
NXT preview, Nov. 1, 2017: Will AOP begin a new chapter of dominance against SAnitY?
Tonight on WWE Network, SAnitY defend their NXT Tag Team Titles against former champions The Authors of Pain, NXT Champion Drew McIntyre comes face-to-face with his TakeOver challenger, Andrade "Cien" Almas, and Johnny Gargano looks to rebound in singles competition against Fabian Aichner.
NXT Preview : Quick Hits
* AOP get NXT Tag Team Title rematch against SAnitY * Drew McIntyre and Andrade “Cien” Almas make their TakeOver: Houston NXT Title Match official * Can Johnny Wrestling get back on track against Fabian Aichner?
