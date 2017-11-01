WWE Survivor Series 2017: Updated Lineup For 11/19 Pay-Per-View

Sponsored Links



Following this week's WWE programming, which included RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live, new matches were made official for this month's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Featured below is an updated look at the current advertised lineup for the joint-brand WWE PPV, which goes down live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Sunday, November 19th.

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2017 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

* Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, ???, ??? & ??? vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura & ??? Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

* Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, ???, ??? & ??? vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Carmella & Tamina Snuka Champion vs. Champion

* Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Jinder Mahal (c) Champion vs. Champion

* Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Natalya (c) Champions vs. Champions

* Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Usos (c) WWE Cruiserweight Championship

* Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto

Join us here on 11/19 for live results coverage of the WWE Survivor Series PPV.