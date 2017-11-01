WWE Survivor Series 2017: Updated Lineup For 11/19 Pay-Per-View

Submitted by Matt Boone on November 1, 2017 - 11:56am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Following this week's WWE programming, which included RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live, new matches were made official for this month's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Featured below is an updated look at the current advertised lineup for the joint-brand WWE PPV, which goes down live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Sunday, November 19th.

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2017

Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
* Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, ???, ??? & ??? vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura & ???

Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
* Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, ???, ??? & ??? vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Carmella & Tamina Snuka

Champion vs. Champion
* Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Jinder Mahal (c)

Champion vs. Champion
* Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Natalya (c)

Champions vs. Champions
* Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
* Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto

Join us here on 11/19 for live results coverage of the WWE Survivor Series PPV.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.