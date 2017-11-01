The Singh Brothers On Advice From HBK, Orton Table Bump, Splitting From Mahal

Sponsored Links



As noted, WWE Superstars The Singh Brothers (Gurv and Harv), formerly known as The Bollywood Boyz, recently appeared as guests on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast. Below are some additional highlights from the interview.

On advice from Shawn Michaels:

Gurv: "Well, Coach Michaels told us, he was like, 'if you guys have one or two bumps in a match, make sure they remember you.'"

On the viral table bump involving Randy Orton:

Harv: "I'm alive and that's what counts. Yeah, it's funny I think that one bump went so viral, right? People were like, 'who are these guys?' "Looking back at it now, it's crazy it got approved. It happened. I did, I did [suggest the bump for the match]. I suggested it to Randy and he was like, 'oh, that's a real cool idea.' And thanks to him, a lot of things have happened for us." Harv continued, "I remember talking to Shawn the week before and he gave really good advice. He was like, 'as like a father-figure, I would say don't do it, but as a guy trying to make a name for himself,' he's like, 'I've done crazier things.'"

On possibly breaking away from Jinder Mahal:

Harv: "Right now, we understand our spot. We've got to bump well. We've got to sell well." Harv said, "obviously, we've got to realize that the lifespan of something like this is not forever. We were brought up [to the main roster] for a specific reason, to help Jinder. And eventually, it's going to be 'you guys have to part with him.' It's going to happen, so for us, we know we have that Bollywood thing in the back pocket. It's kind of like it could be brand spanking new. It [has] never been done on cable television."

On what it's like to work for WWE:

Harv: "The one thing I've realized being in the WWE, it's not as glamorous as people think it is. You're literally looking at the world from a bus." Harv added, "it [has] been cool living your dream and traveling the world. And then, you realize a lot of people don't get to do that."

