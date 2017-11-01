Jim Ross Interviews Foley & Jeremy Borash, Ryback/Lashley, Eli Drake

Sponsored Links



- The latest episode of Jim Ross' weekly "Ross Report" podcast features interviews with WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley and Impact Wrestling broadcast member Jeremy Borash. You can download the show at PodcastOne.com.

- The latest episode of Colt Cabana's "The Art Of Wrestling" podcast, which was held live in New York, features interviews with former WWE Superstar Ryback (The Big Guy), Impact Wrestling / Bellator MMA star Bobby Lashley and radio personality Sam Roberts. You can check out the show at SoundCloud.com.

- Impact Wrestling Champion Eli Drake (Shaun Ricker) celebrates his 35th birthday today. Drake was born on November 1, 1982. Also celebrating a birthday today is former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks (Gabriel Tuft), who turns 39. Today also would have been the 73rd birthday of late WWE Hall Of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan (Raymond Louis Heenan), who passed away back on September 17th.