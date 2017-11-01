Jerry Lawler On RAW 25th Anniversary, Early RAW Shows, WWE Mobile Game

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler recently spoke out about the upcoming WWE RAW 25th Anniversary special on the latest episode of his "Dinner With The King" podcast. Below are some of the highlights.

On if he expects to be part of the events surrounding the WWE RAW 25th Anniversary special: "I’m not really sure. I would expect to be. How could they talk about 25 years of Raw without including me in some sort of way? I know I’m going to be a part of the Royal Rumble [show]. I don’t know about calling the match [like last year], but probably the kick-off show and all that sort of stuff."

On early episodes of WWE RAW at the Manhattan Center in New York: "One of the things about was amazing about it, was the Manhattan Center wasn’t a very big venue. At the time, they didn’t know how successful this thing was going to become. It was in the very early stages. Just an infant being born at the Manhattan Center. And this place was small compared to the Barclays Center. It was a very small venue. The main thing I remember is having to dress, get ready for the matches, and get ready for the show in the stairwells. There was just not enough dressing rooms. And guys were dressing every little nook and cranny and broom closets to get ready for the show."

On being part of the new WWE mobile game: "Did a two-hour voiceover. It’s a mobile game. It is awesome. I had a chance to look at the graphics. And it is really good. I’m on the commentary for this game. They wanted it to sound like the Attitude Era. I don’t know if they are going to use J.R. or who-else they are going to use. I just know I did a two-hour session and did almost 300 lines for it the other day. They are going to have me back to do some more."

Check out the complete episode of the "Dinner With The King" podcast featuring Jerry Lawler and Glenn More at PodAvenue.com.