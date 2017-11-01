The Rock Says Reigns Needs "My Foot In His Ass," Reveals WWE Stars He'd Wrestle

Sponsored Links



As noted, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared at the recent Los Angeles Comic Con event, taking part in a question and answer session with fans in attendance.

During the Q&A, The Rock was asked about his interest in returning to the ring for WWE, and who he would like to see standing across from him if he did make a comeback.

One fan in the crowd mentioned AJ Styles, and while "The Great One" did acknowledge "The Phenomenal One," he appeared to have three definite names in mind instead.

"I love AJ though, he's a real good dude," said The Rock, before revealing that he would be interested in matches against Triple H, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

"One would be Triple H, The Game," said The Rock when mentioning that he had his eyes set on three specific people. "The other would be The Beast Brock Lesnar."

The Rock continued, "The other one would be a guy that actually just needs my foot in his ass, Roman Reigns. Yeah."

Check out video footage of The Rock talking WWE at the L.A. Comic Con below.